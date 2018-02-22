CAREERS AT KCRW
Controller
Job description: The Controller will oversee day-to- day accounting functions for KCRW, including accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, budget, monthly reporting, bank reconciliations, audit and Form 990 related duties. This position will supervise 2 staff accountants and serve as a liaison with an outsourced CFO firm. This position reports to the CFO and Vice President of Operations.Responsibilities include but are not limited to the following:
- Oversee P&L, balance sheet, accounts payable, accounts receivable, general ledger, billing, etc.
- Reconcile accounts receivable on a weekly basis.
- Prepare month-end closing, bank reconciliations, and general ledger accounts reconciliations.
- Ensure accurate financial reporting, review and oversight.
- Work with senior management to ensure available financing for upcoming programs.
- Liaise with multiple departments while adhering to department and company regulations and internal controls.
- Achieve the timely recording of all transactions and the preparation of all monthly and quarterly financial reports.
- Assist in the preparation of annual audits.
- Prepare special reports and performs studies as requested.
- Assist on budget forecasting process.
- Assist with HR activities (employee benefit reconciliations, payroll processing and track accrual of vacation/sick time.)
- Senior level experience in the Finance Department of a nonprofit organization, or external accounting for nonprofit organizations.
- At least 7 years of accounting experience, including bookkeeping, financial statement preparation, payroll preparation, and preparation for external audits.
- Solid grasp of generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) for nonprofit organizations.
- Ability to juggle multiple projects in a fast-paced environment to meet changing requirements and deadlines.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills and attention to detail.
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Bachelor’s degree in any field plus coursework that includes advanced accounting, tax, or external auditing.
- Experience as a Controller or CFO at a nonprofit organization.
- CPA license or plan to obtain CPA license preferred.
- Experience handling all types of operations administration, including procurement, human resources and insurance-related matters.
- Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.
- Demonstrated record of work within a team.
- Proficiency in Quickbooks, Microsoft Office and ADP.
To apply, please e-mail a cover letter and resume to careers@charityaccounting.com and reference "KCRW Controller”in the subject line.