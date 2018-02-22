ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

CAREERS AT KCRW

Controller

Job description: The Controller will oversee day-to- day accounting functions for KCRW, including accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, budget, monthly reporting, bank reconciliations, audit and Form 990 related duties. This position will supervise 2 staff accountants and serve as a liaison with an outsourced CFO firm. This position reports to the CFO and Vice President of Operations.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to the following:
  • Oversee P&L, balance sheet, accounts payable, accounts receivable, general ledger, billing, etc.
  • Reconcile accounts receivable on a weekly basis.
  • Prepare month-end closing, bank reconciliations, and general ledger accounts reconciliations.
  • Ensure accurate financial reporting, review and oversight.
  • Work with senior management to ensure available financing for upcoming programs.
  • Liaise with multiple departments while adhering to department and company regulations and internal controls.
  • Achieve the timely recording of all transactions and the preparation of all monthly and quarterly financial reports.
  • Assist in the preparation of annual audits.
  • Prepare special reports and performs studies as requested.
  • Assist on budget forecasting process.
  • Assist with HR activities (employee benefit reconciliations, payroll processing and track accrual of vacation/sick time.)
    Required skills & experience:
    • Senior level experience in the Finance Department of a nonprofit organization, or external accounting for nonprofit organizations.
    • At least 7 years of accounting experience, including bookkeeping, financial statement preparation, payroll preparation, and preparation for external audits.
    • Solid grasp of generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) for nonprofit organizations.
    • Ability to juggle multiple projects in a fast-paced environment to meet changing requirements and deadlines.
    • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills and attention to detail.
    Preferred skills & experience:
    • Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Bachelor’s degree in any field plus coursework that includes advanced accounting, tax, or external auditing.
    • Experience as a Controller or CFO at a nonprofit organization.
    • CPA license or plan to obtain CPA license preferred.
    • Experience handling all types of operations administration, including procurement, human resources and insurance-related matters.
    • Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.
    • Demonstrated record of work within a team.
    • Proficiency in Quickbooks, Microsoft Office and ADP.

    To apply, please e-mail a cover letter and resume to careers@charityaccounting.com and reference "KCRW Controller”in the subject line.

    View All Openings »
    iTUNES SPOTIFY
    AMAZON RDIO
    FACEBOOK TWITTER

    Player Embed Code

    COPY EMBED
    CLOSE
    CLOSE
    CLOSE
    Copy Embed
    Copy Embed