Controller

Job description: The Controller will oversee day-to- day accounting functions for KCRW, including accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, budget, monthly reporting, bank reconciliations, audit and Form 990 related duties. This position will supervise 2 staff accountants and serve as a liaison with an outsourced CFO firm. This position reports to the CFO and Vice President of Operations.

Oversee P&L, balance sheet, accounts payable, accounts receivable, general ledger, billing, etc.

Reconcile accounts receivable on a weekly basis.

Prepare month-end closing, bank reconciliations, and general ledger accounts reconciliations.

Ensure accurate financial reporting, review and oversight.

Work with senior management to ensure available financing for upcoming programs.

Liaise with multiple departments while adhering to department and company regulations and internal controls.

Achieve the timely recording of all transactions and the preparation of all monthly and quarterly financial reports.

Assist in the preparation of annual audits.

Prepare special reports and performs studies as requested.

Assist on budget forecasting process.

Assist with HR activities (employee benefit reconciliations, payroll processing and track accrual of vacation/sick time.)

Senior level experience in the Finance Department of a nonprofit organization, or external accounting for nonprofit organizations.

At least 7 years of accounting experience, including bookkeeping, financial statement preparation, payroll preparation, and preparation for external audits.

Solid grasp of generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) for nonprofit organizations.

Ability to juggle multiple projects in a fast-paced environment to meet changing requirements and deadlines.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills and attention to detail.

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Bachelor’s degree in any field plus coursework that includes advanced accounting, tax, or external auditing.

Experience as a Controller or CFO at a nonprofit organization.

CPA license or plan to obtain CPA license preferred.

Experience handling all types of operations administration, including procurement, human resources and insurance-related matters.

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.

Demonstrated record of work within a team.

Proficiency in Quickbooks, Microsoft Office and ADP.

To apply, please e-mail a cover letter and resume to careers@charityaccounting.com and reference "KCRW Controller”in the subject line.