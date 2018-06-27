Position Type: Part-time,

Location: Santa Monica, California

The Digital Content Editor traffics content through our Content Management System (CMS) and works with KCRW’s Digital Content team and show producers to upload, manage, and edit digital content for KCRW.com music/talk shows, podcasts, articles, photos, homepage and more. He/she works with audio engineers, web developers, and producers to establish a strong presence for KCRW’s online content. Diligence and attention to detail, as well as a fluency with computers, is critical to this role.



Upload content to backend CMS of KCRW.com, which feeds KCRW apps, podcasts, and more

Communicate issues in advance, troubleshoot, and ensure the timely release of KCRW content across all relevant platforms

Work with Digital Content Team and show producers to create and edit show and episode pages for KCRW.com

Familiarity with digital audio formats and podcasts important

Plan and execute digital coverage of shows, episodes, with rest of KCRW CMS team

Help edit KCRW.com daily web copy, producer info

Tag shows by content type and topic in backend to optimize KCRW SEO

Please submit your resume to kcrwdigital@kcrw.org with brief cover letter, and “Digital Content Editor - CMS” in the subject. We are an equal opportunity employer.