Position Type: Full Time

Location: Santa Monica, California

KCRW is looking for a technical, collaborative, and well organized Digital Distribution Manager to help us grow as we continue to evolve into a multi-platform media and culture hub for fans of independent music, news and culture in Los Angeles.

Reporting to the Director of Digital Operations, the content delivery lead will manage all aspects of KCRW’s backend content management systems, from receiving audio and web copy to publishing podcasts and web pages correctly and in a timely manner to KCRW digital properties and 3rd party platforms.

You will work closely with KCRW’s digital content and audio engineering teams to establish workflows and chain of escalation during issue resolution.

You’re a podcast loving self-starter who can manage a team of content editors and own technical systems, with the ability to clearly articulate issues to C-level suite. You thrive in a collaborative environment and have an approachable but firm management style.



Responsibilities include:

Lead a team of talented content editors to upload KCRW content onto a wide range of digital platforms

All uploads - audio, copy, and images- to KCRW.com's backend CMS

QAing content once uploaded (podcasts, website audio, show+episode pages)

Delegating content upload and show/episode page creation tasks among CMS team members, including part-timers and volunteers

Owning relationship with engineers and Dalet - creating folders, establishing show codes, FTP servers

Managing audio distribution to 3rd party platforms via RSS feeds (iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, etc.)

Identifying CMS bugs and glitches to web development team

Determining responsibilities for CMS Team regarding home page, episode pages, show pages

Qualifications:



3+ years of demonstrable leadership experience in a media, entertainment, or telecommunications driven organization

Experience with technical systems and digital media publishers (experience with Stream Guys, Adswizz, Podcast platforms a huge plus)

Basic data analysis skills required (Excel, Google Sheets)

Custom script automation and developer experience a plus

Please send your cover letter, resume and links to your work to kcrwdigital@kcrw.org with “Digital Distribution Manager” in the subject.