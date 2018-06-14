Seeking: Fill-in Anchor

Position: Part Time, hourly



KCRW is seeking a part time, fill-in anchor to join our award-winning news and on-air team in Santa Monica. This anchor will substitute for regular hosts when time off is scheduled and as operational needs arise. We are seeking a warm, natural and authoritative on-air presence to assist with the execution of live broadcasts across days, including weekends, middays, and AM/PM drive time. This is a great part time role that is dependent on a flexible and adaptive on air talent, and an opportunity to get to know KCRW. The ideal candidate must have an engaging on-air style, excellent news judgement, a thirst for accurate, timely news coverage, strong technical skills, meticulous attention to detail and accuracy, and the ability to write quickly and compellingly for audio. This position works closely with editors and producers. The Anchor must integrate network and KCRW content seamlessly, understanding Southern California and its important role in the national conversation.



Candidates should enjoy working independently and be comfortable adapting to changing schedules and technology.



Key Duties & Responsibilities

Fill in for regular anchor shifts during their scheduled time off and as operational needs arise

Presenting on-air content including news, weather, time checks, traffic and credits

Writing, preparing and anchoring regular newscasts

Writing, reporting and recording newscast items, including interviews, spots and copy

Anchoring occasional special broadcasts, including coverage of live, breaking news

Mentoring and training back-up hosts

Other duties as assigned Required Skills and Experience

Ability to reliably work a flexible schedule (early mornings, evenings, weekends and holidays), filling-in for other anchor shifts as needed

Superb on-air presentation skills and demonstrated talent at live anchoring

Experience preparing and delivering newscasts, including writing & editing for precision and accuracy

Must be proficient in live board operation, broadcast automation and digital audio editing

Strong organizational and time management skills with the ability to track developing stories

Ability to work well with colleagues and thrive in a collaborative environment

Thoughtful, creative, energetic, collegial, calm under pressure and flexible

Knowledge of California and LA issues and institutions. Anchors are expected to be informed in a wide range of topics beyond current events, including arts, culture, film, history, science and public policy

3+ years of experience in a broadcast or digital newsroom environment; experience at a public radio station and familiarity with NPR programs is desirable. Prefer experience hosting Morning Edition or All Things Considered at a Public Radio Station

If interested, please send resumes to evan.george@kcrw.org