Position: Fill-in producer, part-time

KCRW is seeking fill-in, temp producers on All Things Considered and Morning Edition. This producer will substitute for our regular afternoon and morning producers when time off is scheduled and as operational needs arise. These positions are the backbone of a production team for local news coverage during NPR’s signature shows Morning Edition and All Things Considered.



You’ll support a talented on-air host. You’ll use your news judgment and creativity to make KCRW’s local news coverage dynamic, crisp, clear and full of useful information.

You’ll pitch, book, produce and edit interviews with experts and policymakers.

You’ll direct a busy team that includes our traffic host by keeping hourly and daily work on schedule.

You will write newscasts, prep for breaking news, and set the tone for news coverage throughout the day.

This is an excellent opportunity for you if you have some experience in breaking news, audio editing and on-air reporting, but want to take your newsroom skills to the next level, and have a flexible schedule.



For more information contact Evan George, and send resumes to evan.george@kcrw.org