Who We Are KCRW is a public media leader, creating and curating a unique mix of content centered around music discovery, NPR news, cultural exploration and informed public affairs. We are driven by the spirit of Los Angeles and deliver in innovative ways -- on the radio, digitally and in person -- to diverse, curious communities around the corner and around the world.

What We Need The Human Resources Manager will own the entire employee experience providing the best workplace for our team, including recruiting top talent, research and support of benefits administration, managing employee relations and ensuring the company always remains in compliance. This position reports directly to the Vice President of Operations.

Your Responsibilities

Manage all aspects of the employee lifecycle including overseeing recruiting, onboarding, talent management and end of employment.

Ensure effective orientation programs that emphasize the critical importance and value of welcoming and integrating new employees into the culture, goals and values.

Establish and maintain employment policies and practices that comply with federal and state regulations.

Maintain knowledge of legal requirements and government reporting regulations affecting human resources functions and ensure policies, procedures, and reporting are in compliance.

Oversee company benefits and act as an internal resource for all employee compensation and benefits related needs.

Work closely with management to oversee and enhance company mentoring program, leadership and organizational development and career pathing strategies.

Assist with employee related functions such as offsite retreats, holiday events and legally required training courses and volunteer opportunities.

Proactively assess and improve upon company communication channels from a company-wide level through to manager/employee and peer-to-peer relations.

Understand business objectives and establish programs, strategies and processes across rewards and compensation, staffing, performance management, employee engagement, talent management and employee relations.

Work closely with management and employees to improve work relationships, build morale, increase productivity and retention.

Train and support management in interviewing, hiring, terminations, promotions, performance reviews, safety, and sexual harassment. Advise management in appropriate resolution of employee relations issues.

Respond to inquiries regarding policies, procedures, benefits, and programs.

Ensure a high level of confidentiality relating to all HR matters.

Stay current on HR initiatives, analyze trends and implement recommended changes and programs to improve those metrics and outcomes.

Your Qualifications

5+ years of HR and Recruiting experience

Experience in nonprofit environment strongly preferred

Working knowledge of Federal and California employment law and immigration practices

Experience with recruiting tools including LinkedIn Recruiter

Hands on experience with full lifecycle recruiting (screening, interviewing, closing)

Excellent in interpersonal and communication skills

Your Benefits

Benefit package offered by the organization

Passionate office environment surrounded by an incredible community of curious and talented colleagues

Application

To be considered, please fill out this application form, linked here.