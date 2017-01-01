The Individual Gifts Associate at KCRW is responsible for building donor relationships, including the solicitation of four to five figure gifts, sustaining and increasing current donor gifts, and securing new unrestricted annual gifts. Reporting directly to the Director of Development with additional supervision by the Individual Gifts Officer, the Individual Gifts Associate will coordinate the logistics associated with donor events, including creating invitations, managing RSVPs, coordinating venue details, as well as guest outreach and follow up. This role will also work closely with the development team to create and fulfill the donor experience, from acquisition of new donors to stewardship.

To be successful in this role, you must be able to work collaboratively with a fast-paced team and dynamic organization and have a keen interest and professional background in fundraising. This position has significant focus on event and donor logistics as well as data management in Salesforce; both require proven organizational skills and the ability to manage complex projects. This is an excellent growth opportunity for a fundraising professional to work within a team environment toward collective goals while fulfilling a primary role in the organization's individual giving strategy.

What You'll Do

Assist in management of a portfolio of 200+ donors at $2,500+ including solicitations, cultivation, upgrades, and stewardship activities for both annual and capital campaign contributions

Help in the creation and implementation of strategies for the identification and solicitation of prospects and donors

Implement and manage a comprehensive communications and solicitation program to increase donor participation

Reactivate lapsed donors at $2,500+ level

Research prospects and flag major gift prospects

Design and implement stewardship program to address donor retention

Help plan and assist in donor recognition and cultivation events including creating and sending invitations, managing RSVPs, and working events

Work with the Donor Relations Associate to process gifts, maintain current data on all donors, and create a substantial number of reports for the department

Perform other duties and special projects as directed.

Time Breakdown:

Individual Gifts - 65%



Database - 25%



Other departmental duties - 10%

What You Bring to KCRW

You enjoy helping people. You get a kick out of seeing a light go off in someone's eyes as they feel emotionally connected to KCRW and the ideas and lifelong learning it ignites. You are comfortable working with diverse groups of people.

You are fearless about asking for support for KCRW. You are excited to share your passion for KCRW with long-time and brand-new fans and are energized by finding the ways in which a donor's involvement adds value to their life.

You are a great listener. You are patient, level-headed, and cool under pressure. Learning something new makes you feel warm and fuzzy inside.

You are excited to grow and expand the depth and breadth of KCRW's Champion Program, expanding the number of individuals giving $5,000-$25,000 and reaching new members of our community. You work internally and externally to assure that the Champion Program meets the wants and needs of our donors.

You communicate clearly and persuasively. You write well. You speak eloquently. You can explain just about anything to anyone, and you're comfortable communicating face-to-face, in writing and on the phone.

You are motivated and driven. You volunteer for new challenges without waiting to be asked. You are a person who always helps your colleagues. You take ownership of the time you spend with us and truly make a difference.

You are detail-oriented and strategic. As far as you're concerned, anything worth doing is worth doing right, every single time.

You like learning new things and think on your feet. When things change, you roll with the punches.

You love being around people and enjoy one-of-a-kind music, news and culture events at night and on the weekends. You

You have a college degree or relevant work experience, especially in development so you can hit the ground running.

You're software savvy and have worked with SalesForce or Raiser's Edge. You are comfortable using Adobe Photoshop and InDesign to create basic invitations, inserts, and other deliverables when needed.

You have access to transportation to visit with donors and prospects and available for occasional work events on weekends and evenings

About Us KCRW is a nonprofit, multi-platform, public media producer and presenter that informs and enriches the lives of listeners in Southern California and around the world. A community service of Santa Monica College and a flagship NPR affiliate for more than 30 years, KCRW 89.9 FM features an eclectic mix of news, music, and cultural programming that engage audiences in ongoing dialogue and advance cultural conversation.

KCRW extends the station's profile globally through digital content at KCRW.com. The station reaches over 2 million people each month through its terrestrial broadcast signal, digital media platforms, and live community events. KCRW's terrestrial radio signal reaches over 500,000 listeners in Southern California throughout the Greater Los Angeles region and vast portions of Santa Barbara, Palm Springs, Mojave,Ojai, and San Diego (a service area with a population reach of nearly 12 million people).

Under the leadership of President Jennifer Ferro and the 28-member Board of the KCRW Foundation, the station is in a period of transformation building its 50,000-donor base of annual giving and “growing” its current $20 million annual operation, while also transitioning for expansion in a new facility.

To apply, please send resume and cover letter to: ashley.maddox@kcrw.org.

KCRW is an equal opportunity employer and actively recruits to promote diversity in our workforce. Qualified applicants are considered for employment without regard to age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, disability or veteran status.