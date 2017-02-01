KCRW is looking for an organized and talented part-time producer to turn an exciting idea into a great show!

This is job with a modicum of grunt work but a lot of opportunity to create. The successful applicant must love documentaries and should have solid writing and audio skills and experience with audio production; must also be organized and self-motivated.

Responsibilities include:

Watch and log documentary footage to find audio for great stories

Interact with filmmakers and others to coordinate interviews and materials

Coordinate with other KCRW departments to ensure the show is made, marketed, and released on a timely basis

Create systems for the flow and archive of audio, scripts, and other materials

Research and fact-check stories

Suggest and develop “outside-the-box” doc-related story ideas

Write story scripts

Watch docs!

Provide editorial feedback for stories in progress

Edit audio tape for stories (ProTools a major plus)

Part-time. Compensation based on experience. Hours and work location may be flexible. Opening is available immediately.

Please e-mail your a short cover letter and resume to matt.holzman@kcrw.org.