Part-time Producer

KCRW is looking for an organized and talented part-time producer to turn an exciting idea into a great show!

This is job with a modicum of grunt work but a lot of opportunity to create. The successful applicant must love documentaries and should have solid writing and audio skills and experience with audio production; must also be organized and self-motivated.

Responsibilities include:

  • Watch and log documentary footage to find audio for great stories

  • Interact with filmmakers and others to coordinate interviews and materials

  • Coordinate with other KCRW departments to ensure the show is made, marketed, and released on a timely basis

  • Create systems for the flow and archive of audio, scripts, and other materials

  • Research and fact-check stories

  • Suggest and develop “outside-the-box” doc-related story ideas

  • Write story scripts

  • Watch docs!

  • Provide editorial feedback for stories in progress

  • Edit audio tape for stories (ProTools a major plus)

Part-time. Compensation based on experience. Hours and work location may be flexible. Opening is available immediately.

Please e-mail your a short cover letter and resume to .

