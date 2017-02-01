Part-time Producer
KCRW is looking for an organized and talented part-time producer to turn an exciting idea into a great show!
This is job with a modicum of grunt work but a lot of opportunity to create. The successful applicant must love documentaries and should have solid writing and audio skills and experience with audio production; must also be organized and self-motivated.
Responsibilities include:
-
Watch and log documentary footage to find audio for great stories
-
Interact with filmmakers and others to coordinate interviews and materials
-
Coordinate with other KCRW departments to ensure the show is made, marketed, and released on a timely basis
-
Create systems for the flow and archive of audio, scripts, and other materials
-
Research and fact-check stories
-
Suggest and develop “outside-the-box” doc-related story ideas
-
Write story scripts
-
Watch docs!
-
Provide editorial feedback for stories in progress
-
Edit audio tape for stories (ProTools a major plus)
Part-time. Compensation based on experience. Hours and work location may be flexible. Opening is available immediately.
Please e-mail your a short cover letter and resume to matt.holzman@kcrw.org.