Temporary Immigration/GA radio reporter

This is a full-time six-month opportunity to cover the most important news in Los Angeles for KCRW, the NPR affiliate based in Santa Monica.

In this job you will cover the impact of the Trump Administration on Southern California. We want you to bring our audience the stories of immigrants and long-time Angelenos, Trump voters and Trump protesters, policy makers and cultural influencers. You will combine your own nose for news and features with an ability to respond to newsroom needs. You'll find sources, generate stories, write and voice scripts. You will also feed our daily newscast needs with short voicers and quick turn-around short reported pieces.

Broadcast reporting experience and strong writing skills are important for this job. The ability to report a story in Spanish is required. The position starts immediately and lasts until September. Compensation commensurate with experience.

Please send resume, cover letter, and a list of three or four stories you think belong on KCRW to sonya.geis@kcrw.com.