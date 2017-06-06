ON AIR
Video Rewind: Beirut

June 6, 2017
Zach Condon recorded his debut album as Beirut at age 18 after dropping out of college and running away to Paris. A decade later, he found creative inspiration in his newest international home – Turkey -- for his fourth album, No No No. He plays songs from across his discography in this live session recorded at Cutting Room Studios in New York.

Technical Support:
Joseph Colmenero – Recording Engineer
Kat Yore – Production Engineer
AJ Wilhelm, Mathew Ramsey, and Christopher Parks – Web Video Producers
AJ Wilhelm – Editor

Thanks to the Beggars Group for helping make this video possible.

Photo: AJ Wilhelm

