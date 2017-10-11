LATEST SONGS
KCRW Berlin (104.1 FM) represents cutting edge US public radio with an eclectic mix of independent music, news, talk and arts programming and provides a unique platform for cultural exchange leveraging the 50-year Sister City relationship between Berlin and Los Angeles. Visit www.kcrwberlin.com for more details.
NEW & POPULAR
David Lynch David Lynch has had an immeasurable influence on television, film and music. His groundbreaking series Twin Peaks returned this summer for it's third season after a quarter-century hiatus. (10am)
'This Is a Black Neighborhood. You Aren’t Black.' In Inglewood, developers are building new luxury housing close to big tech-job centers near the beach. Rents are going up and black residents are watching nervously as white homebuyers move in. This eight-part series is supported by the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.
Women filmmakers on Hollywood, harassment and sexism About two dozen women have accused now-ousted studio executive Harvey Weinstein of rape or sexual harassment. Soul searching has begun around Hollywood. How could this go on for so long? Would it have helped if there were more women in positions of power in film and TV?