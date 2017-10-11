ON AIR
KCRW Berlin (104.1 FM)  represents cutting edge US public radio with an eclectic mix of independent music, news, talk and arts programming and  provides a unique platform for cultural exchange leveraging the 50-year Sister City relationship between Berlin and Los Angeles. Visit www.kcrwberlin.com for more details.

NEW & POPULAR

David Lynch
Morning Becomes Eclectic

David Lynch David Lynch has had an immeasurable influence on television, film and music. His groundbreaking series Twin Peaks returned this summer for it's third season after a quarter-century hiatus.  (10am)

42 MIN, 53 SEC Oct 11, 2017

'This Is a Black Neighborhood. You Aren’t Black.'
There Goes the Neighborhood

'This Is a Black Neighborhood. You Aren’t Black.' In Inglewood, developers are building new luxury housing close to big tech-job centers near the beach.  Rents are going up and black residents are watching nervously as white homebuyers move in. This eight-part series is supported by the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.

24 MIN, 44 SEC Oct 03, 2017

Women filmmakers on Hollywood, harassment and sexism
Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Women filmmakers on Hollywood, harassment and sexism About two dozen women have accused now-ousted studio executive Harvey Weinstein of rape or sexual harassment. Soul searching has begun around Hollywood. How could this go on for so long? Would it have helped if there were more women in positions of power in film and TV?

47 MIN, 57 SEC Oct 11, 2017

Norman Lear: A 'bleeding heart conservative,' Part II
Scheer Intelligence

Norman Lear: A 'bleeding heart conservative,' Part II The 95-year-old television icon talks about politics and mortality. [Contains mature language.]

30 MIN, 28 SEC Oct 06, 2017

