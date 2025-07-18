Preserving Basque cuisine and culture at Centro Basco

If you're craving Basque food, your first thought might be to head to Bakersfield, home to California's largest Basque community. But there's a hidden treasure much closer to Los Angeles. Located only 50 miles from Santa Monica, Centro Basco in Chino stands proud as one of the last remaining Basque restaurants in Southern California.

For more than 80 years, this beloved establishment has been a cultural and culinary beacon, preserving the rich traditions of the Basque people while serving mouthwatering dishes. Co-owner Bernadette Berterretche Helton is our guest for this week's In The Weeds.

Bernadette Berterretche Helton: Hello. My name is Bernadette Berterretche Helton, and I am the managing owner of Centro Basco and I would say I'm the general manager.

I grew up here in Chino, born on a dairy farm, and at the age of two and a half, my parents bought the Centro Basco business, and I was raised here among the boarders that lived here, along with my brother, who was two years older than I, and two older sisters. My parents came from Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port, which is in Southern France, right near the border of Spain, about 45 miles east of Biarritz and an hour northeast of San Sebastian.





My father came here as a sheep herder after World War II, and he herded sheep in Buffalo, Wyoming for seven years, where he wrote letters to my mom back and forth for seven years, hoping she'd wait for him until she was old enough to marry. When she was 22, he went back. They married and had a child, and came over in 1955 to the land of opportunity, and they migrated from Wyoming to Bakersfield.

My father had a job, first job washing dishes. An opportunity came to become a milker and learn the dairy business in Artesia. That's where a lot of the Basque started their careers in the dairy industry, in Artesia. From Artesia, everyone moved to Chino. Chino was a growing city with a lot of agriculture, which is just like home from where my parents came from, the Basque Country.





I think because the Basque were so unique in their language and their food that they liked to eat, and they were so far from home, they really gravitated towards each other to support each other as they ventured into this land where they knew no English. Life was always around the dinner table, eating together and sharing wine and singing the old folk songs and keeping each other from being homesick. The boarding house just made sense because they were good business people, they worked hard, and why not live together? Why not rent a room and feel at home where you're at until you get your own family and you start off on your own? My father was really instrumental in sponsoring a lot of the Basque families in the beginning.

Centro Basco was an operating boarding house with about 12 boarders at the time and a restaurant. It had evolved into a restaurant as well. When it came up for sale, my parents decided that they were going to go into business and take it over. My mother was the chef, and my father did all the administrative duties and ran the bar. They were a great team. She worked very hard and cooked amazing food and took everybody in, like family.





We had boarders, I remember growing up, we had boarders that were always coming from the Basque Country. They came off the plane in LA and they were sent to Centro Basco as their first stop. They would drop their bags and look around lost, not knowing English, and no sooner than later, they were made to feel at home, being able to speak the language with others and eat the food, their native food, and we became their family. My brother and I were brought up at the boarders' table, and that's where we learned our table manners and how to communicate at the table and eat everything you put on your plate.

At the time when we took over Centro Basco, the city was booming. Chino was really growing fast, and there were all the Dutch families, Portuguese families. This is where they loved to come. A lot of them were in the dairy business also. Everybody had really big appetites then, because there's a lot of hard-working people. This was where my parents would host big events, all the first communions, baptisms, wedding receptions, birthdays, anniversaries, because we had a banquet hall that was detached.





My parents, within three years, they tore that down and added on a huge section, so we have a 5,000-square-foot building now. We have two bars, dining rooms, separate banquet rooms. This was the place to have your special events. My mother was such an amazing cook, and we were able to handle that. It just evolved naturally from the boarding house to a restaurant because people just like the food. They love Basque cooking.

So the boarders' table grew in popularity because people were curious, and they would ask, "Can we join the table?" We would tell them, "Yep, but you don't get to choose. You got to eat whatever's served. If you don't like it, that's too bad." And they loved it.

The boarders' table was always in the background. We avoided inviting people to sit at the boarders' table because that's where we would always serve the authentic meals. My mother always felt that the general public would scoff at those dishes. But as time evolved, as time went on, and people traveled and became more educated, that is what drew more people — like pigs feet, sweet breads, lamb heads, oxtail stew (that's super popular now), and rabbit. We always felt we can't put that on the menu because the general public's gonna say, "Oh, gosh, what do these people eat?"





Since the pandemic, we lost the boarders' table, the charm of the boarders table and the communal dining, but we were able to bring it back once a month, the last Saturday of the month. We still call it the boarders' table but it's a communal table. Everybody sits together and you eat whatever we serve. We ring the bell at 12:30. You can't be late. It's the last Saturday of the month, and it's been a huge success. People just love it. Very few Basques but on occasion, we get a few Basque families. Mostly, people come from all over to join the boarders' table because they have such fond memories of it.

If it's your first time at Centro Basco, I would recommend definitely ordering our meals, which come with the soup, the salad, potato, vegetable, and everybody choose a different entree, for example, the pork chops, the Alaskan baked cod, the Poulet Basque, which is our roasted Basque chicken with our tomato, bell pepper, and onion sauce. If you're a fan of lamb, the rack of lamb is always good. The lamb chops are my favorite. The chilindrón, if it's on special, usually on Thursdays, the chilindrón is lamb shanks, which is excellent.