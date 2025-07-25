Shado beni steps out of the shadows

"Shado beni is actually the official name for culantro," says Adrian Forte, the chef at Lucia, an upscale Caribbean restaurant on Fairfax Ave. "I like to refer to it as cilantro's cooler Caribbean cousin."

He uses shado beni in a variety of different ways, from sauces to marinades, and says it holds up well in heat. "You can actually braise it, saute it, it's still going to hold up versus its counterpart, which is cilantro."





Shado beni/culantro has a similar flavor to cilantro but with a lemon-lime undertone, more earthiness, and a peppery flavor.

"We use it in so many different ways in the restaurant, from marinades to sauces to oils to tomatoes to aioli," Adrian says.





He buys his shado beni from Logan's Gardens where Logan Williams and his dad, Jimmy Williams, have been supplying edible plants to gardeners and chefs in Los Angeles for many years.

"Shado beni is a deep, green, leafy herb that is best described as one of those plants that when you look at it, you think to yourself, how did human beings decide to eat this? It's a green leafy guy with really serrated spikes all over it that aren't super sharp. However, if you let the plant continue to grow, this part of the plant gets very spiky over time," Logan says.





He tells people that it is a cilantro-esque herb, but a little bolder. And as a bonus, Logan says, "It doesn't have the same soapy effect that a lot of people complain about on traditional cilantro. So if you are a person who's like, "It gets that soapy smell and flavor, then you actually may prefer culantro to cilantro."

In Southern California, shado beni/culantro is a perennial.



