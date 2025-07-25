Behind the scenes at Komal, a temple of corn

In late 2024, a new stall opened at Mercado La Paloma — Komal Molino. It quickly drew attention and praise for its fresh tortillas, which come in yellow, blue, and white, emphasizing Mexico's ancestral varieties of maize.

The credit goes to Fátima Juárez and Conrado Rivera, who are partners in business and life. Since then, Komal has only gone on to receive more praise and recognition. Most recently, Michelin added the artisanal molino to its 2025 California Guide.





"In Mexico, we have 64 different races of corn," Fátima says. "In Komal, this year, we work with 22 races [of corn]." And every type of corn is cooked differently.

To prep the corn, Fátima and Conrado need to start their days at 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. First, they cook the corn. Then, they let it sit for 24 hours. The next morning, they grind it and add limestone from Puebla.

"[The limestone] changes the corn because it gives it its shelf life," Conrado says. "The more you add limestone, it gives more life to the corn. But at the same time, if you abuse it, the flavor is going to be affected by it, so you have to use it in the right amount."





Although Fátima is from Mexico City, she lived part of her life in Oaxaca, where her grandfather is from.

"I think the best food in Mexico is in the streets and the mercados," she says. "I remember in the morning, we went two blocks with this peculiar lady. The name is Sonia, and we eat quesadillas, tacos." At Komal, Fátima named the Taco Sonia after her.











