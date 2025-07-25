How English muffins set a legal precedent

In 1874, Samuel Bath Thomas arrived in the United States of America from England. He settled in New York City, where he bought a bakery and began making his namesake item — Thomas' English muffins. They were similar to Welsh crumpets but Samuel cooked his muffins on a griddle, not in an oven. Business boomed and the "nooks and crannies" became a major part of the muffins' marketing lore.


The secret recipe for Thomas' English muffins is big business. Photo by Taria Camerino/Unsplash.

The recipe for these popular breakfast items was a closely guarded secret, and with good reason. By 2010, annual sales approached $500 million. Around that time, one of the company's executives decided to leave his job and work for a competitor. The result was a legal battle that has become a hallmark of trade secret law. 

In a two-part episode of the Malcolm Gladwell podcast Revisionist History, senior producer and occasional host Ben Naddaff-Hafrey dives into the nooks and crannies of Thomas' English Muffins and what happens when that secret formula is threatened with exposure.

