How English muffins set a legal precedent

Do you know the muffin man? Probably not.

In 1874, Samuel Bath Thomas arrived in the United States of America from England. He settled in New York City, where he bought a bakery and began making his namesake item — Thomas' English muffins. They were similar to Welsh crumpets but Samuel cooked his muffins on a griddle, not in an oven. Business boomed and the "nooks and crannies" became a major part of the muffins' marketing lore.





The recipe for these popular breakfast items was a closely guarded secret, and with good reason. By 2010, annual sales approached $500 million. Around that time, one of the company's executives decided to leave his job and work for a competitor. The result was a legal battle that has become a hallmark of trade secret law.

In a two-part episode of the Malcolm Gladwell podcast Revisionist History, senior producer and occasional host Ben Naddaff-Hafrey dives into the nooks and crannies of Thomas' English Muffins and what happens when that secret formula is threatened with exposure.