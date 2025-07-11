Meet SoCal's premier mango seller

Mangoes loom large in South Asian culture. Literature and poetry are littered with references to the fruit, and allegiances to particular varieties are fierce. But gaining access to an Anwar Ratol or a Chausa mango in Los Angeles, isn't an easy feat.

Omar Vaid didn't set out to be a mango dealer. Selling Pakistani mangoes to the diaspora in Southern California was supposed to be his side hustle. But even at $40 for a box, business is booming. Omar is our guest on this week's In The Weeds.

Southern Californians can preorder Anwar Ratol, Sindhri, and Chausa mangoes from Omar by texting him at 703-483-1855. One 4.5 lb box is $40 and he accepts payment via Zelle. Orders need to be placed by Wednesday before noon, and customers pick up either in Tustin or Valencia.

Omar Vaid: My name is Omar Vaid. I'm a mango distributor throughout the Southern California area. I'm originally from the Washington DC area, specifically Northern Virginia, and my parents are from Karachi, Pakistan, which is, they say, the Metropolitan hub of Pakistan. My dad used to travel to Pakistan every summer, primarily because that's when the mango season starts. It's very common, and I realized this more and more talking to some of the families that I sell mangoes to. They go visit family or they'll go back home to Pakistan during mango season. Even though summers in South Asia are brutally hot, 105 or 110 degrees every day, extremely high humidity, people are willing to bear the humidity, bear the hot weather, because in the summer heat, primarily from the end of May to early August, is when the mango season starts. It's when you get the best of the mangoes.

Growing up, when I was 18 or 19, we would go back home every summer. You can really feel the heat when you get out of the airport. You just rush to get into AC rooms and things like that. But my dad would be so excited the reason, not just obviously, to see family, of course, but he'd call my aunt who lives there and my cousins who live there, and he would say, go to the grocery store, get a box of mangoes for me to have as soon as I arrive. He would have them with breakfast, with lunch and dinner. He would finish a box with every meal. Back then, I used to think, wow, he must really like mangoes. I always say he's a professional mango eater because he would always cut slices so fast and so quickly and share them with everyone around him. So it's a core memory for going back home in the summers growing up.

Mangoes, as an adult, I understood more of how special it could be, why it's so important to our culture, much, much later on in life, I would say primarily when I started getting into the business. I work in tech and a colleague of mine introduced me to the business. He sold mangoes for several years through a supplier. Back then, it initially started out as something that I could help distribute mangoes to family and friends. I said, okay, this is a good hobby to have in the summertime. I can hook my family and friends up with something that not a lot of people have access to, something that is not readily available through, whether it's your local grocery store and your local farmers market, right? Then, as people got word that I have these mangoes, the business became a lot bigger than I had planned for. It kind of blew up from there.

The mangoes that I get come from an area called Multan. Multan is an area in Pakistan which has the best farms for mangoes. The agriculture, the soil, the farms that are there produce mangoes at a very high quality, number one, and a very high quantity. The best flavored mangoes come from Multan. So they first get shipped in large quantities from Multan, and then they go to a facility outside of Houston, Texas. It's about an hour outside of Houston, Texas, in Gulfport, Mississippi, where it essentially goes through a irradiation center. Nothing can come through the US without going through FDA regulated approval. Mangoes that come from Mexico go through what's called a hot water treatment, and that hot water treatment is very fast. It kills the bacteria and it preserves the freshness.





We cannot use that hot water treatment to kill the bacteria that comes in the Pakistani mangoes, primarily because it'll reduce the shelf life of the mangoes because they're very delicate. What we go through is an irradiation center, which is basically an X-ray or a laser beam that reduces or kills off a lot of these food-borne illnesses.

From Houston, it takes about another day for it to come to LAX. I pick it up from LAX, and when I pick it up from LAX, it goes to an additional inspection through LAX agriculture, because the state of California requires an additional agriculture inspection. Once that has been approved, I can then pick up and sell to my customers. Because of that whole process, we lose a few days of the mangoes' freshness, so we try to get it to the customer as soon as possible, so that they still have that four to five days max to enjoy the mangoes.

The most popular types of mangoes I have are called Chausa and Anwar Ratol and Sindhri. They each have their own reason for why they're a great mango. Anwar Ratol are the size of your palm, and they have what they call, no stringiness to it. It's just a very smooth mango, and you can go through two or three in one sitting. They're really small.

Chausa is a little bit bigger in size. They're almost like a medium-size mango, and they're extremely sweet as well, but they have a little bit more of that fiber. They have a little bit more of that stringiness.

Then we have Sindhri, which is also an extremely popular mango. That's the biggest in size. It has the longest shelf life, but it's a little bit more on the tangy side. That's great for milkshakes or smoothies, or in my culture, we have the mango pulp with eggs and bread for breakfast.

Basically, I have two central pickup locations in LA County and Orange County. I have customers that I message weekly, saying, "This is my variety that I'm offering this week. This is when I need to have all orders submitted to me by," which is typically about anywhere from a 48 to 72 hour window. Customers, I have them send me payment upfront. Once I receive their payment, I then give that total two days before arrival to my supplier. I then pick up the mangoes from LAX.

For Orange County, I have my customers meet me at a park in Orange County. I'll have them say I'll be at this park between a three hour duration window. So customers will meet me there in Orange County. I literally just sit in my car, I have my trunk open. It's individual orders. These orders are paid for ahead of time. Now, for LA County customers, I live in the Valley. I live in Santa Clarita. They'll come out to my house and pick it up from my house.

When I started this business in the DC metro area, the numbers I was doing on a weekly basis was anywhere from 40 to 50 boxes a week. Now, I sell anywhere from 100 minimum to 200 boxes a week to customers throughout LA and Orange County. The core thing that I've learned through this process and through this business and through meeting different customers is that eating Pakistani mangoes brings back people's childhood, brings back people's memories of spending time with family when they go back to see friends, and that's the number one thing that it really brings back to people is that core memory of their childhood or spending time with loved ones.



