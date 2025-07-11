Larger-than-life exec Barry Diller dishes about his memoir, ‘Who Knew?’

Legendary studio exec Barry Diller rose from the William Morris mailroom to run Paramount and Fox before making a fortune online. But he acknowledges that a highly combustible guy like him probably wouldn’t make it in the Hollywood of today:

“There are some, you know, really smart, to say the least, and very accomplished people running these businesses and doing these things,” Diller explains. “But this kind of outsized personality, this flamboyance that the business not only tolerated, but kind of thrived in, that's past, that's just yesterday.”

In the first of a two-part conversation with Kim Masters, Diller reflects on his quick rise at ABC and helping transform the third-ranked broadcast network into a force to be reckoned with. He also remembers a much happier time at Paramount, where he presided over a studio staffed with future industry stars including Michael Eisner, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and Dawn Steel. Plus (as if anyone needed to be reminded) he talks about why none of his friends in the business are having much fun these days.