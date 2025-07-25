Paramount pledges $20 million to Trump PSAs as Skydance nears merger close

[Editor’s note: this segment was taped before news broke of the FCC approval of the Paramount-Skydance merger.]

A $20 million PSA deal for the Trump administration is reportedly now part of the Skydance-Paramount merger story. The cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is also adding to the upheaval, as is the potential overhaul of leadership at CBS News. Kim Masters and Matt Belloni unpack the latest updates to the enduring saga.

Yes, Chief? President Trump claims he struck a $20 million side deal with Skydance for public service announcements in support of his administration. “Day after day, we see these filings where David Ellison agrees to do something that people in Hollywood wince at to get this deal approved,” says Belloni. “He's going to cancel all the DEI programs at Paramount, he's going to add an ombudsman to CBS News to make sure that there is no ‘bias.’ Skydance will basically promise the Trump administration what they need to hear to approve this.”

Impress me much? The incoming leadership at Paramount has revealed plans to explore a CBS News restructure, with help from Free Press founder Bari Weiss. “David Ellison apparently is going to buy Bari Weiss’ website of the so called “Free Press,” Masters notes. “They're putting a valuation of between 200 and $250 million on this site. That is the kind of content that would please this administration.” Belloni adds: “The more interesting element of that is the plan is to include Bari Weiss as a consultant, or content officer, or someone who would have great influence on the content of CBS News. The plan, they hope, is to pair her with a veteran news manager.”

Does anybody remember laughter? While late-night comedy has seen a general decline in ratings, the unexpected cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has sparked speculation about influence from the Trump administration. “I think that the CBS management was looking at this and saying, ‘Okay, we can try to make this better,’ but it's probably not going to ultimately give them more than a year or two,” says Belloni. “There is, whether intentional or not, a chilling effect when the prominent critic on CBS of the Trump administration is canceled, but we will never know what percentage was economics, what percentage was political.”