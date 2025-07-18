What’s Worth Watching (and Skipping) in 2025 So Far?

We’re halfway through the year, so it’s time for a pop culture check-in!

Sam is joined by two of your faves — Linda Holmes (Pop Culture Happy Hour) and Ronald Young Jr. (Leaving the Theater, Weight For It) — to break down the best and worst of the year so far. From Sinners to The Studio to Love Island and the online discourse that kept us all talking. Plus, an epic fix for The White Lotus season four (you’re welcome).

The Sam Sanders Show is a production of KCRW and Sam Sanders Productions.