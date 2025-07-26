Kenneth Turan on how Louis B. Mayer and Irving Thalberg shaped Hollywood

Kenneth Turan’s decades as the LA Times film critic allowed him to continually assess how the film industry’s present is in conversation with its past. In addition to reviewing films for nearly 30 years for the Times, his output as an author has been equally prolific. Titles include Free for All: Joe Papp and The Greatest Theater Story Ever Told, Now in Theaters Everywhere, and his latest: Louis B. Mayer and Irving Thalberg: The Whole Equation. The book documents the partnership between Mayer and Thalberg, who were instrumental in making Hollywood what it is today through their collaboration at MGM in the 1920s and ‘30s.

Turan tells The Treatment about the prominent role many women played behind the scenes in the early years of Hollywood. He also fills us in on Mayer and Thalberg’s powerful-yet-complicated dynamic.