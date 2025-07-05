Greg Kinnear on new series ‘Smoke’ and his ‘90s talk show past

Greg Kinnear and Elvis Mitchell at KCRW HQ.

Greg Kinnear and Elvis Mitchell at KCRW HQ. Photo by Rebecca Mooney/KCRW

Actor Greg Kinnear has crafted his share of indelible roles over the years. Think: his Oscar-nominated performance in James L. Brooks' 1997 dramedy As Good as It Gets; his earnest/self-righteous newspaper columnist in Nora Ephron’s You’ve Got Mail (1998); and his slowly unraveling entrepreneurial patriarch in the 2006 indie favorite Little Miss Sunshine (directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris). He currently stars as the fire department chief of a town with a serial arsonist in  the Apple TV+ series Smoke — created by Dennis Lehane. 

Kinnear tells The Treatment about Smoke feeling like a throwback (down to his retro mustache), his favorite Jack Nicholson film (besides As Good as It Gets), and takeaways from his previous life as a ‘90s talk show host.

Elvis Mitchell

Rebecca Mooney