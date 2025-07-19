Matt Tyrnauer talks ‘Nobu’ and ‘emotional revelations’ from the culinary legend

Director (and former Vanity Fair writer) Matt Tyrnauer’s work often finds a way to zoom in on a figure whose success came in midlife. See: Valentino: The Last Emperor (about iconic fashion designer Valentino Garavani) and last year’s Carville: Winning is Everything, Stupid (about spitfire political strategist James Carville). Tyrnauer’s latest project is the documentary Nobu about the culinary legend Nobu Matushisa, who has built an international empire of restaurants and hotels. The film is now available on demand.

Tyrnauer tells The Treatment about Matsuhisa’s emotional revelations in the film, his drive to spotlight public figures we don’t know as well as we think we do, and the care he takes to keep himself on the sidelines of his stories.