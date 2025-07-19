Joshua Rofé on his captivating HBO docuseries ‘The Mortician’

Joshua Rofé’s work is infinitely watchable, even when he takes on difficult subject matter. He directed the Amazon Prime Video series Lorena about Lorena and John Bobbitt, Lost for Life, a documentary about juveniles serving life sentences, and 2021’s Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed. His latest is the three-part HBO documentary series The Mortician about David Sconce, a funeral director who exploited grieving families. The latter is HBO’s most watched documentary series of the past five years.

Rofé tells The Treatment what draws him to characters like Sconce, wanting to give families the opportunity to tell their loved ones’ stories, and constantly striving for fairness and objectivity.