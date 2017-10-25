ON AIR
Why did Anthem Insurance leave Santa Barbara?

On January 1st, Anthem Health Insurance will pull out of the individual insurance market in California, potentially leaving 17,000 people in Santa Barbara county without health care. With open enrollment quickly approaching, what options are out there?

Oct 25, 2017

CREDITS

Producers:
Ted Mills

