Celebrate with Santa Monica College and KCRW!
Grand opening for the
The Center for Media and Design Campus & KCRW Media Center
Saturday, December 2
12:30 - 4pm
1660 Stewart St.
Santa Monica, 90404
JOIN IN THE FUN
Come party with KCRW!
- Enjoy KCRW DJs spinning favorites from their personal vinyl collections and from KCRW’s own legendary vaults
- Have a sneak peek at KCRW’s new studios just before we move in -- the future home of KCRW’s news, music and cultural programming
- Meet KCRW DJs, on-air hosts and staff
- Take part in holiday cookie decorating, create your own t-shirts and other family fun activities
- Enjoy Smorgasburg food truck delights and beverages for purchase, curated by KCRW Good Food host Evan Kleiman
Explore SMC’s Center for Media Design!
- Take a self-guided Scavenger Hunt across the new campus of SMC’s Center for Media & Design and the KCRW Media Center
- Experience Virtual Reality with the SMC ** Department
- Design the Future with the SMC ** Department
- Explore the Bachelor’s Degree in Interaction Design offered at SMC
- Connect with current SMC students immersed in the media and design programs
- Step into the SMC’s radio command center
- Backstage pass to the live SMC film rehearsals
- Ready, set, action! Check out the state-of-the-art TV/Video control room at SMC’s Center for Media Design
- Move to the music with SMC’s dance and jazz ensemble performing in the xxx
Getting There
Bring your hat and sunglasses. Parking is fierce in our new neighborhood, even on a Saturday. So please consider these alternative transportation options:
- Expo’s Bergamot Station is three blocks away (a 5 minute walk).
- BBB line 5 stops near the new campus.
- Breeze bike share hubs are at Stewart and Pennsylvania and 26th and Pennsylvania.
- Free valet bike parking is located in the parking garage on Pennsylvania Ave.
- Drop Off / Pickup at 1660 Stewart Street. We encourage carpooling (including ride-hailing services) to reduce congestion.
- Free shuttle service available from SMC’s Main campus at 1900 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica 90405. Park in Lot 3 or 4 which can be accessed from 17th Street at Pico Blvd.
-
Parking may be found at these nearby businesses (for a fee):
- Water Gardens
- Lionsgate
- Etc…
Please RSVP Below
About Santa Monica College
Founded in 1929, Santa Monica College is a two-year community college accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). SMC is the leader among California's 114 community colleges in transfers to the University of California, serving nearly 33,000 students and offering over 90 fields of study; SMC also provides career training, with over 110 degrees and certificates—including a Bachelor of Science degree in Interaction Design—that train students for direct entry into the job market; news and cultural enrichment through its radio station KCRW (89.9 FM) and The Broad Stage at the SMC Performing Arts Center; and lifelong learning through distinctive programs such as its Emeritus Program for older adults.
ABOUT KCRW
KCRW creates and curates a unique mix of content centered around music discovery, NPR news, cultural exploration and informed public affairs. Licensed to Santa Monica College, KCRW is driven by the spirit of Los Angeles and delivers in innovative ways -- on the radio, digitally and in person -- to diverse, curious communities around the corner and around the world. A community service of Santa Monica College, KCRW can be found on the air in LA, Berlin, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Mojave, Palm Springs, and via the KCRW smartphone app.
Clive Wilkinson Architects:
Almost ten years ago we were lucky enough to win the commission to design the SMC Media Campus and KCRW’s new building. It was a huge privilege to be able to assist our favorite radio station in designing its new home. KCRW has a special place in the hearts of Angelenos, and increasingly in a larger global community precisely because it offers an intriguing and provocative blend of musical entertainment and current affairs commentary. It is in so many senses the voice of this Southern California community, and we wanted to help build the new platform for this voice: the new KCRW building.
SMC Center for Media and Design
The moment is here: The highly-anticipated completion of a modern, cutting-edge facility that offers students a world of opportunities in the entertainment and media fields. Santa Monica College unveils our newest campus—the Center for Media and Design.This campus will serve as a unique forum to facilitate creativity while building careers in film production, entertainment technology, graphic and interaction design, interior architectural design, journalism, media content development, and enhanced collaboration with KCRW to provide a truly unique and immersive teaching and learning experience in radio broadcasting.
KCRW
The new KCRW Media Center is designed to preserve the station’s collaborative culture, while creating community gathering spaces, integrating state-of-the-art production facilities, and allowing for future growth. Designed by Clive Wilkinson Architects, a global leader in workplace innovation, the new building will also meet LEED Silver Certification standards, maximizing energy and water efficiency, and indoor environmental quality.