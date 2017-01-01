Clive Wilkinson Architects:

Almost ten years ago we were lucky enough to win the commission to design the SMC Media Campus and KCRW’s new building. It was a huge privilege to be able to assist our favorite radio station in designing its new home. KCRW has a special place in the hearts of Angelenos, and increasingly in a larger global community precisely because it offers an intriguing and provocative blend of musical entertainment and current affairs commentary. It is in so many senses the voice of this Southern California community, and we wanted to help build the new platform for this voice: the new KCRW building.

SMC Center for Media and Design

The moment is here: The highly-anticipated completion of a modern, cutting-edge facility that offers students a world of opportunities in the entertainment and media fields. Santa Monica College unveils our newest campus—the Center for Media and Design.This campus will serve as a unique forum to facilitate creativity while building careers in film production, entertainment technology, graphic and interaction design, interior architectural design, journalism, media content development, and enhanced collaboration with KCRW to provide a truly unique and immersive teaching and learning experience in radio broadcasting.

KCRW

The new KCRW Media Center is designed to preserve the station’s collaborative culture, while creating community gathering spaces, integrating state-of-the-art production facilities, and allowing for future growth. Designed by Clive Wilkinson Architects, a global leader in workplace innovation, the new building will also meet LEED Silver Certification standards, maximizing energy and water efficiency, and indoor environmental quality.