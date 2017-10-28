KCRW's Masquerade Ball 2017

Back from the Dead
The costume and dance party of the year
rises again featuring...
Music
Performers
With KCRW DJs
Jason Bentley • Aaron Byrd • Anne Litt • Anthony Valadez • Chris Douridas • Dan Wilcox • Eric J. Lawrence • Gary Calamar • Jeremy Sole • José Galván • Liza Richardson • Mario Cotto • Marion Hodges • Mathieu Schreyer • Raul Campos • Travis Holcombe • Valida
About
LA's favorite Halloween dance party is back!
Join us on Saturday, October 28th as KCRW's Masquerade Ball returns to the stunning and iconic MacArthur in DTLA. Dubbed "one of the biggest and best bashes in town," by the LA Weekly, KCRW's Masquerade Ball is a feast for the senses, a glamorous and gritty mash-up of eccentricity, spanning multiple ballrooms, and featuring DJs, bands, special musical guests, performance artists, belly-dancing flappers, high-flying luchadores, and much more!
Masquerade sells out every year, so get your tickets now!
*The MacArthur was formerly known as the Legendary Park Plaza.
Schedule
Info & FAQ
When and where is the event?
Saturday, October 28, 2017
9pm – 2am
The MacArthur (formerly known as The Park Plaza)
607 S. Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
How do I purchase tickets?
Tickets are available only through KCRW.com/masquerade
Please note: This event is 21 and over.
How much are tickets and how many can I purchase?
Tickets are $125 + service fees. There is an 8 ticket limit per order.
What is included in my ticket?
A ticket will get your full access to KCRW’s Masquerade Ball - KCRW DJs, special guest talent, dancers, food trucks and more spread throughout The MacArthur’s legendary building.
What happens after I order my tickets online?
When your order is complete you will receive a confirmation number on the tix.com site. You will also be sent a confirmation email from tix.com. If you choose to have tickets mailed to you, shipping will begin via 1st Class Mail on October 9th. If you choose the print-at-home option, your tickets will be available immediately for download.
When will I get my tickets?
All hard tickets purchased via tix.com will begin to ship the week of October 9th. If you choose the print-at-home option, you will have access to your tickets immediately.
May I have my tickets left at will-call instead of having them mailed?
No. Unfortunately, we don’t have will-call.
What can I do if I am having trouble placing my order online?
Please call KCRW Membership between 10:00 and 5:30, Monday – Friday at 310-314-4635.
Can I have my tickets mailed to an address other than my billing address?
Yes. Please complete the “ship to” detail when purchasing tickets.
What if I don’t receive my tickets by mail?
For those who have purchased tickets before October 9th, we will begin shipping tickets on October 9th via 1st class mail. If you have not received your tickets by October 24th, please email events@kcrw.org. For those who have purchased tickets after October 9th, if you have not received your tickets within 2 weeks of purchase, please email events@kcrw.org.
Can I add to my order?
You will have to complete your current order and start a new one. There is an 8 ticket limit per order for this event.
Once I place an order, can I change the credit card number to be billed?
Unfortunately, once an order is processed, we cannot change the credit card number.
Can I cancel my order?
No. All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.
Please note: THIS EVENT IS 21 AND OVER. Any ticket holder unable to present valid identification indicating that they are at least 21 years of age will not be admitted to this event, and will not be eligible for a refund.
Is the ticket price tax deductible?
Tickets are partially tax-deductible. The portion of your ticket purchase price that exceeds the fair market value of the event is tax-deductible. For more information please contact KCRW Membership between 10am and 5:30pm, Monday – Friday at 310-314-4635.
Am I able to come and go from this party?
No. Unfortunately, no ins & outs will be permitted. We will have food and drink available for purchase at the venue.
What items can NOT be brought into the party?
- Gum
- Roller skates
- Confetti, glitter, silly string
- Weapons of any kind (including realistic looking props)
- Illegal substances (including narcotics) or drug paraphernalia
- Medical or recreational use marijuana
- Alcohol
- Outside beverages
- Aerosol cans or sprays
- Glass containers
- Fireworks, sparklers, or incendiary devices
- Video recording equipment
- Professional still camera equipment (no detachable lenses, tripods, large zoom lenses, and/or commercial-use camera assemblies)
- Tripods, Monopods, and Selfie-sticks
- Drones
- Audio recording equipment
- Focused-light devices, including laser pointers
- Items intended for sale/promotion
- Water guns, water balloons, and/or any other kind of water projectile
- Pets
- Coolers
- Any item that can be used as a means to disturb the peace, endanger the safety of the crowd, and/or inflict damage to people and goods Security personnel at the entrances reserve the right to make the final determination on allowed and not allowed items.
More questions?
Email events@kcrw.org