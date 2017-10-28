KCRW's Masquerade Ball 2017

About

LA's favorite Halloween dance party is back!

Join us on Saturday, October 28th as KCRW's Masquerade Ball returns to the stunning and iconic MacArthur in DTLA. Dubbed "one of the biggest and best bashes in town," by the LA Weekly, KCRW's Masquerade Ball is a feast for the senses, a glamorous and gritty mash-up of eccentricity, spanning multiple ballrooms, and featuring DJs, bands, special musical guests, performance artists, belly-dancing flappers, high-flying luchadores, and much more!

Masquerade sells out every year, so get your tickets now!

*The MacArthur was formerly known as the Legendary Park Plaza.