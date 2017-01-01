Ready, Set, Go!

KCRW’s 5th annual 24-hour radio race is open for registration! This year’s race is August 19 - August 20. It’s a whirlwind day of high-stakes radio making for producers of any experience level. You will have 24 HOURS to write, record, and edit a nonfiction radio story.

Winners will get the opportunity to have your piece featured on KCRW’s “UnFictional,” but the Radio Race is more than a just a zany competition: it’s an opportunity to produce the most original, the most moving, the most inventive, the most unexpected piece of “instant radio” anyone will hear in 2017.

Whether you’re a seasoned news producer, a scrappy freelancer, an experimental sound artist, or just want to try radio for the first time, there’s room for you. You can join as an individual or as a team of your own devising.

Here’s how it works: Sign up now to register for the race. Then on August 19 at 10 am PT, we’ll email you the theme and you’ll be on your way! You’ll have until 10 am PT Sunday to complete your piece and upload it to Soundcloud.

If you’re in Boston, the PRX Podcast Garage will be open, and in LA, KCRW will have a homebase at Village Workspaces on Olympic Blvd.