Bassem Youssef and Sara Taksler on 'Tickling Giants'

Matt Belloni, editorial director of the Hollywood Reporter, joins Kim Masters to discuss top entertainment news stories of the week.
- Will there be another writers' strike? The last strike ten years ago was bitter and divisive and largely over revenues from digital and streaming television. In the age of Peak TV, it may seem like there's plenty of work for writers, but shorter episode orders mean writers may be held on a project for a year, and only paid for 10 or 12 episodes, instead of 22, like in days gone by.
- For the first time ever, Cannes is showing two TV shows at the festival this year. While the lines between film and television continue to blur, it's probably no coincidence that the shows they're screening -- David Lynch's Twin Peaks revival and Jane Campion's second season of Top of The Lake -- are both by auteur filmmakers.
- Bill O'Reilly is on vacation -- a pre-planned vacation, he would like you to know. The question is, will he be back or is this a permanent vacation?
Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)