Aaron Byrd’s Coachella Preview

Here are a few artists for those hours at Coachella when you’re looking at the lineup and thinking: I don’t know any of these people. There’s something on this list for everyone so get prepped for the fest!

Whitney

Whitney is a Chicago-based collective that is fairly new on the scene, though there music is inspired by the sounds of yesteryear. Their ambitious recordings are both thoughtful and refreshing and have caught the attention of many of us at KCRW. Citing influences such as Levon Helm and Allen Toussaint, Whitney produces a brand of folk-rock that they’ve termed “country soul”. I’m excited to see what these guys have to offer with the desert as their backdrop. They’ll be performing Sundays.

Billy Kenny

If you’re a fan of Dirtybird Records or LA’s Night Bass then you’ll definitely dig Billy Kenny. Hailing from the U.K. but now calling Germany home, Billy Kenny is a DJ, producer and co-founder of the record label This Ain’t Bristol. BK produces a brand of bass house that makes you frown as much as it makes you move. You know that funk face you get when you hear a James Brown song? Yeah, that frown. He’s spinning weekend 2 at DoLab. His set time hasn’t been announced yet but you’ll find me by the left speaker whenever he’s on the decks.

The Lemon Twigs

These guys are one of the most exciting acts to emerge out of 2016. Brian & Michael D’Addario are teenage brothers from Long Island, whose musical chops are undeniable. Their latest album “Do Hollywood” is a mix of “Pet Sounds” era Beach Boys, “White Album” era Beatles and a little ’70s New York punk. These guys also look the part. Eccentric hairstyles and flashy wardrobe, it’s clear the two also found inspiration in David Bowie and Elton John. Speaking of Elton John, check out their video for “These Words”. The Lemon Twigs will be performing Fridays.

Mr. Carmack

When you think of Hawaii you probably imagine vacation: chill vibes, relaxation and doing very little that involves movement. So when you listen to Aaron Carmack’s music – it may come as some surprise that he is from Hawaii. If you combine Kaytranada with a Mad Decent flair, you get Mr. Carmack. By fusing dance elements and hip-hop sensibilities he commands both your ears and the dance floor. Simply put: his music is fun and his set this Friday at the DoLab stage is guaranteed to get you hyped! Warning the link is NSFW.