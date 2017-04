Father John Misty joins us on the release day for Pure Comedy. Expect the unexpected from one of rock music's most intriguing and outspoken figures. Tune in at 10am.

Technical Support:

Mario Diaz – Recording Engineer

Trevor Spencer - Band Engineer

Andrew Ackerly – Sound Intern

Alex Pieros, Grant Buckerfield, Kashi McDaniels, Pat Jewett, Patricia Varas - Web Video Producers