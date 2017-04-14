ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
The Treatment

James Gray: The Lost City of Z

April 14, 2017 • 3:31 PM PT
Listen
The Treatment

James Gray: The Lost City of Z

April 14, 2017 • 3:31 PM PT

Inescapable family destiny is a theme that runs through director James Gray’s work. In his adaptation of the David Grann book The Lost City of Z, his film of the same name tells the story of Amazonian explorer Percy Fawcett who led a trailblazing life, trying to escape the pitfalls of his own father, and then mysteriously disappeared alongside his son on his final Amazon jungle exploration. Gray shares his fascination for the historic aspect of Fawcett’s work and his intention in presenting Fawcett in a progressive light.

Source

Feed

James Gray: The Lost City of Z
The Treatment 2017-04-14T15:31:37-07:00

Eclectic24 Coachella Takeover Weekend
2017-04-14T15:33:43-07:00

Megan Mullally
Guest DJ Project 2017-04-14T15:29:03-07:00

Mac DeMarco
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-04-14T15:27:50-07:00

Kevin Morby: Singing Saw
Album Preview 2017-04-11T16:22:01-07:00

Father John Misty
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-04-11T16:22:14-07:00

Aaron Byrd’s Coachella Preview
KCRW Music 2017-04-11T16:21:00-07:00

Gangsta gardener
Design and Architecture 2017-04-11T16:21:26-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE