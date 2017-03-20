James Mangold on 'Logan' and fighting franchise fatigue

Matt Belloni, editorial director of the Hollywood Reporter, joins Kim Masters to discuss top entertainment news stories of the week.
- Could The Matrix be coming back? Warner Bros is considering some kind of reboot or spin-off of the iconic 1999 movie.
- There was an investigation of Fox News underway in regards to multiple allegations of sexual assault, but now that the Trump administration has fired the lead attorney on the case, that status of the investigation could be in question.
- In this never-ending political season, Saturday Night Live has been riding a ratings high. The show will now broadcast live across the country, which means viewers on the west coast will be able to watch at 8:30pm.