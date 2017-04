Singer José James has been best known as a modern day jazz man until his latest album, which resets his path to become a powerful force in contemporary R&B. We're long-time fans and we're looking forward to hearing his new songs live.

Techical Support:

Mario Diaz – Recording Engineer

Noah Belkin – Sound Intern

Alex Pieros, Grant Buckerfield, Pat Jewett, Michael Verdin, Patricia Varas - Web Video Producers