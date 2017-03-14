ON AIR
Looped: Direct From SXSW (Episode 1)

March 14, 2017 • 5:31 PM PT

Looped is an audio & visual journey through the eyes of KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez. Explore the streets, beats and meet the people who make it happen. This week we’re coming at you from SXSW, held in Austin, TX.

Giddy up!

It’s Tuesday, which kicks off the first official day of the music portion of SXSW! LOOPED looks ahead at connecting with the Austin locals and getting a taste of their flavorful music and food scenes. We bump into Bilal and ask when we can expect new music. Plus, we work our way into the Robert Glasper show featuring Taylor McFerrin, Terrace Martin and friends.

