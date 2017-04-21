Music For Your Weekend: Record Store Day Edition

In the 10 years since Record Store Day was initially conceptualized, it has become a beloved worldwide institution. KCRW’s own Gary Calamar even wrote a book about it! Whether you live for the exclusive releases, or just need the friendly reminder to venture out and support your local record shop – Record Store Day is always a great time. This year it’s happening on Saturday, April 22nd (tomorrow!). Here’s a brief guide to a few of the special releases you should make a point to seek out, including a couple of KCRW exclusives.

Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam Live at KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic

Hamilton Leithauser (The Walkmen) and Rostam Batmanglij (Vampire Weekend) teamed up last year to produce the lovely record I Had a Dream That You Were Mine. In October of last year they paid KCRW a visit to record a radio session (a rarity for the duo) on Morning Becomes Eclectic. Now, that raw, and dynamic session exists on the format it was always meant for… vinyl.

BONUS – we have an exclusive stream of this release (c/o Glassnote Records)!

;

Two Door Cinema Club Live at KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic

As Jason Bentley noted while introducing this session in November of 2016, Two Door Cinema Club have been KCRW favorites ever since we got our hands on their great 2010 single “Something Good Can Work.” You’ll find that song on this exclusive Record Store Day 12”, as well as 7 more of their signature dance pop gems.

DOUBLE BONUS – we have an exclusive stream of this release (c/o Glassnote Records)!

Just Say 50: Sire Records 50 Year Anniversary Set

Chances are Sire Records is responsible for bringing several of your favorite bands onto your radar. The Ramones, The Smiths, Talking Heads, Echo & the Bunnymen, The Replacements, Wilco, and Madonna are but a few who once called this legendary label home. Most of them were there because of co-founder Seymour Stein, a man so beloved in the industry that Belle & Sebastian’s paean to him was featured prominently in the film High Fidelity (perhaps the ultimate love letter to independent record stores). Last week Henry Rollins held court with Stein for the entirety of his two hour KCRW show. Give it a listen, and get even more psyched to pick up this very special box of vinyl.

The War on Drugs “Thinking of a Place”

The War on Drugs have been making us wait for new music since the release of their excellent 2014 album, Lost in the Dream. Naturally they’ve beyond delivered on their comeback single, the sprawling, and gorgeously moody “Thinking of A Place.” You can choose to blast it from your computer speakers now, or wait until you can officially drop the needle on that 45!

The War On Drugs – Thinking Of A Place from Record Store Day on Vimeo.

Sharon Jones With The E.L. Fields Gospel Wonders “Heaven Bound” b/w “Key to the Kingdom”

Given how recent Miss Jones’ passing was, it’s nearly impossible to see her name and the words “heaven bound” so close together and not burst into tears. Still, these Gospel/Funk recordings from the late 70s are not to be missed.

Bill Evans Another Time: The Hilversum Concert

Legendary jazz pianist Bill Evans is at least partially responsible for the composition of one of my very favorite pieces of music – “Blue in Green” from the Miles Davis landmark Kind of Blue. Needless to say, he and his work hold a special place in my heart. This RSD exclusive release appears to be a particularly special one. From the Record Store Day website: “Another Time: The Hilversum Concert is a rare, never-before-issued recording of the legendary Bill Evans trio featuring Eddie Gomez on bass and Jack DeJohnette on drums captured live at the NRU (Netherlands Radio Union) Studios in Hilversum in 1968. This is only the third known recording in existence of this particular trio. The tapes have laid dormant for nearly 50 years. This deluxe LP will include rare photos, essays and interviews. 180g black vinyl.”