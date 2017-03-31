ON AIR
The Treatment

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa: Riverdale

March 31, 2017
The Treatment

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa: Riverdale

March 31, 2017 • 2:34 PM PT

Comic book writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has been a lifelong fan of the "Archie" comic. After writing a play in college taking the innocence of the "Archie" teens and skewing them in a darker light, he realized his niche and developed his own spin on this classic series. In the CW's Riverdale, Aguirre–Sacasa created a dark, teen melodrama bringing the characters into a modern world with racial diversity and sex. Today, Aguirre-Sacasa discusses pushing the envelope of character development while staying true to "Archie" roots as well as his love for the dark works of Stephen King and H.P. Lovecraft.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa: Riverdale
The Treatment 2017-03-31T14:34:32-07:00

