Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa: Riverdale

Comic book writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has been a lifelong fan of the "Archie" comic. After writing a play in college taking the innocence of the "Archie" teens and skewing them in a darker light, he realized his niche and developed his own spin on this classic series. In the CW's Riverdale, Aguirre–Sacasa created a dark, teen melodrama bringing the characters into a modern world with racial diversity and sex. Today, Aguirre-Sacasa discusses pushing the envelope of character development while staying true to "Archie" roots as well as his love for the dark works of Stephen King and H.P. Lovecraft.