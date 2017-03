The Shins are back with the group's first new album since 2012's Port Of Morrow. Frontman James Mercer produced Heartworms, an ode to parenthood and growing older. We welcome the band for a stripped down live set at 11:15am.

Technical Support:

Mario Diaz – Recording Engineer

Jeremy Lemos – Band Engineer

Claire Roddy – Sound Intern

Alex Pieros, Grant Buckerfield, Kashi McDaniels, Pat Jewett, Michael Verdin, Patricia Varas - Web Video Producers