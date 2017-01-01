ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

Theodore Melfi: Hidden Figures

Director Theodore Melfi discusses the importance of the highlighting the three African American women very instrumental in 1960s NASA space program in Hidden Figures.
3ce9c7af03494b09a1db4e15b0e1ddd1
No image
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE