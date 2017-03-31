Ziggy Marley Releases Live @ KCRW Album

Ziggy Marley has been in rotation at KCRW for over 30 years. So it was quite the treat when he stopped by Morning Becomes Eclectic last summer and delivered a career spanning set. Ziggy performed classics like “Tomorrow People” and “Look Who’s Dancing” as well as new songs like “Butterflies” and “Start It Up”. Many of us declared it one of the most memorable live sessions we’ve had in years! Apparently Ziggy also thought it was pretty special, because he decided to release “Ziggy Marley: Live at KCRW”. The album is out today and available on all streaming and download services.

Don’t forget he’ll also be headlining Reggae Night as part of KCRW’s World Music Festival at The Hollywood Bowl on Sunday, June 18th, along with an orchestra. Also on the bill that night – The Specials and U-Roy. Grab tickets here.

In the meantime, listen to “Ziggy Marley: Live at KCRW” and check out one of the videos from that MBE performance.

photos c/o: Dustin Downing