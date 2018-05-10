Fringe Benefits Restrictions

Present card on arrival and before goods and services are delivered. Mention Fringe Benefits when scheduling any appointments, classes, services, or reserving tickets with performance venues. Discount applies to selected events and activities only, is subject to availability, is not valid on holidays, and applies to in-person sales only, unless otherwise noted.

Pre-registration or reservations for classes may be required. Refer to Fringe Benefits and any corresponding code when scheduling.

Store discounts apply to in-store, regularly priced merchandise only, excluding special orders, cards, magazines and newspapers.

Spa discounts apply to regularly priced, in-salon/spa/medi-spa services only.

When visiting restaurants, present card BEFORE requesting the check. Discount excludes tax and gratuity, happy hour, take-out, deliveries, catering, large groups of more than four people, special events and holidays. Discount includes alcohol only when indicated AND with a meal.

Membership discounts (i.e. Museums) apply to NEW members only.

Discount is valid only at listed locations, unless otherwise noted. Discount is valid online only when stated.

Discount cannot be combined with any other promotion or discount offers, gift certificates, special order merchandise or rental fees, unless otherwise noted. In the rare case that a Fringe Benefits business does not accept the card, KCRW can not be held responsible.