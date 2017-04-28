ON AIR
To the Point

Trump's first 100 days: Effective policy or political theater?

April 28, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT
To the Point

Trump's first 100 days: Effective policy or political theater?

April 28, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT

On his hundredth evening in office tomorrow, President Trump will be at a rally in Pennsylvania -- not at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. That's a forum for political satire, and it's likely to feature jokes about his accomplishments — or lack of them — in those first 100 days. Still, polls show more than 90% of Trump voters still back him. Candidate Trump was a stern critic of Barack Obama's use of executive orders, but today he signed number 30. Does it really do what he says it does? We hear assessments of how he's using executive power, from pundits, professors — and voters who cast their ballots for Donald Trump.

