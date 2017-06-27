5 design things to do this week

1) Climate Day L.A.

Be a part of the solution at this all-day conference on climate change. Join 1,500 passionate Los Angeles-area leaders and advocates for a day designed to celebrate successes to-date and further the discussion on real and substantive actions Angelenos can take locally to set a positive path for saving our environment. Keynote speakers include Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, NextGen Climate founder Tom Steyer, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, and former Heal the Bay president Dr. Mark Gold. DnA producer Avishay Artsy will also moderate a discussion. The conference is free, but if you’re able to splurge, the daytime event is followed by a benefit gala with a DJ set from Moby. Proceeds from the gala will support the emission-reducing Path to Positive Los Angeles initiative.

When: Tuesday, June 27: Daytime conference noon- 5 pm, followed by a benefit gala at 5 pm.

Where: The Theatre at the Ace Hotel, 929 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Tickets: Daytime Concert: FREE; Benefit Gala $150. RSVP/Get tickets here.

2) Happy Birthday, Mr. Hockney

In honor of David Hockney’s 80th birthday (July 9), the Getty Center presents a two part exhibition featuring highly selective representations of the British artist’s long and enduring artistic career. Part I of the exhibit features creative self-portraits made in different media over the past 65 years. Part II (arriving July 18) features photographs from the 1980s that explore time and perspective through his novel use of Polaroid composites and photo collages, including the iconic Pearblossom Hwy, 11-18th, April 1986, #2. The combined works illustrate the British artist’s never-ending curiosity and playful experimentation.

When: Opens Tuesday, June 27 and runs through November 26 (photography portion of the exhibit arrives July 18)

Where: 1200 Getty Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90049

Tickets: Free.

3) 70 Years on the Air: KCRW is New as Ever

How KCRW grew from a small college radio workshop on the Santa Monica College campus, to an NPR affiliate with award winning programming and a worldwide presence, is detailed in this exhibition through photographs, audio recordings and other artifacts from 70 years on the air. From actor James Dean’s afternoon radio show in the 1940s to beloved programs such as “To the Point,” “Press Play” and “Morning Becomes Eclectic” (and DnA, of course!), to the events that bring KCRW listeners together, 70 Years on the Air: KCRW is New as Ever is a fascinating look at the exciting cultural history of our community.

When: Ongoing thru September 30, 2017

Where: Santa Monica History Museum (at the Santa Monica Library), 1350 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Tickets: $10 (members $5)

4) “The High Art of Riding Low” opening reception

“Lowrider” isn’t just for cars anymore. A new exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum, The High Art of Riding Low: Ranflas, Corazón e Inspiración, examines the diverse and complex viewpoints of artists who visualize and celebrate the lowrider aesthetic through a selection of artwork that includes not only vehicles, but paintings, sculptures, and art installations as well, which present the lowrider as an object of artistic inspiration. Come out for the opening reception and enjoy complimentary snacks, drinks and music by KCRW DJ Raul Campos.

When: Opening reception Thursday, June 29, 7 pm, exhibit opens to the public July 1.

Where: Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Boulevard, 90036

Tickets: $45. Get tickets here.

5) Friday Night Jazz at LACMA

On a beautiful Southern California night surrounded by world-class art and a community of people who appreciate great music, “Jazz at LACMA” expresses the art of jazz and jazz as art. Featuring LA’s finest jazz musicians for over 20 years, this week’s featured musician is Angie Wells. Originally from Philadelphia PA, Ms. Wells now lives in Los Angeles performing with jazz and blues luminaries. She is currently promoting her new album, LOVE and MISCHIEF, on which she collaborates with Raphaël Lemonnier. Expect to get up on your feet with hot jazz swing, ballads and the blues.

And while you’re there, check out these exhibits: HOME — So Different, So Appealing; Fragments: Abstraction in German Art, 1906–1925; Monsoon: Indian Paintings of the Rainy Season (closing Sunday).

When: Friday, June 30, 6 pm (Fridays through November)

Where: LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Tickets: Free. If you want to combine with a museum visit, general admission is $15