8 Eclectic Releases From Around the Globe

This week, Rhythm Planet showcases some eclectic new releases from around the world. To start, we have two lovely tracks performed by the Canadian chamber ensemble, Angèle Dubeau & La Pieta. The first track, “The Rain,” comes to us from Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi, off Dubeau’s album, Blanc. It’s a deeply personal album that she released following her recovery from breast cancer. Listen closely and you might be reminded of Ryuichi Sakamoto’s classic “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence.” Next, we’ll listen to the artists perform an arrangement by the French composer, Michel Legrand. I’m a fan of both of these tracks, though they might be a little saccharine for some listeners.

Jazz and world music label Motéma Music has a new album out next week, titled, Hudson. It’s a fun album that features jazz heavyweights Jack DeJohnette on drums, bassist Larry Grenadier, pianist John Medeski, and guitarist John Scofield reinterpreting pop classics such Bob Dylan’s “Lay Lady Lay.”

Up next is a sweet-voiced Namibian musical activist and singer, Elemotho, who revisits the political legacies of Steven Biko and Fela Kuti on the track, “Black Man.” Beautiful World, his new album from the U.K.-based world music label, ARC Music, will also be out later this month.

Omar Faruk Tekbilek is a Turkish Sufi virtuoso whose music is rooted in tradition but with contemporary elements. His recently released Love Is My Religion features guest appearances by Yasmin Levy and Idan Raichel. Tekbilek’s music is lush with love and peace, which you’ll hear on the track, “Road to Kaba.”

We round out this week’s octet of new sides with a jazz track from Chris Potter, who performs in LA this coming Tuesday, June 6, at the Blue Whale in Little Tokyo. For a preview of next week’s show, check out pianist Theo Hill performing a nice version of Chick Corea’s “Litha,” off Potter’s recently released The Dreamer Is The Dream. Finally, we wrap up this week’s show with Joris Teepe and Don Braden performing another Corea song, this time, “Humpty Dumpty.”

Hope you enjoy the show!

Rhythm Planet Playlist for 6/2/17:

1. Angèle Dubeau / “Rain (Joe Hisiashi)” /Silence en Joue, Prise 2 / Analekta

2. Angèle Dubeau / “Michel Legrand Medley” / Silence On Joue Take 2 / Analekta

3. Dejohnette Et Al / “Lay Lady Lay” / Hudson / Motéma Music

4. Elemotho / “Black Man” / Beautiful World / Arc Music

5. Omar Faruk Tekbilek / “Road To Kaba” / Love Is My Religion / Alif

6. Chris Potter / “The Dreamer Is The Dream” / The Dreamer Is The Dream / ECM

7. Theo Hill / “Litha” / Promethean / Positone

8. Joris Teepe & Don Braden / “Humpty Dumpty” / Conversations / Creative Perspective Music