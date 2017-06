Police officer Jeronimo Yanez has been cleared of all charges in the shooting death of a black man, Philando Castile, a year ago in Falcon Heights, Minnesota. Yanez pulled Castile over for a broken taillight, and Castile — who had a concealed carry permit — told Yanez he had a gun.

Allyson Hobbs is head of African and African-American Studies at Stanford University, where she’s an associate professor of history.