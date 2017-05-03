ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
To the Point

A New York Times op-ed on climate change sparks uproar

May 3, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT
Listen
To the Point

A New York Times op-ed on climate change sparks uproar

May 3, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT

Last Friday, the New York Times introduced a new, conservative columnist: Bret Stephens, former editor at the Jerusalem Post and the Wall Street Journal.  He's also a former climate-change denier, who now says he believes that human activity is responsible for global warming.  But, in his first column he wrote that, "claiming total certainty about the science... creates openings for doubt [when] much that passes for accepted fact is really a matter of probabilities." The response has been deafening... from readers, including scientists, saying the paper's encouraging climate-change denial. The Times' Public Editor says readers need to hear different perspectives and it's time for "Busting up the paper's mostly liberal echo chamber." But scientists say climate change should be treated as an emergency that could be worse than predicted.

Source

Feed

A New York Times op-ed on climate change sparks uproar
To the Point 2017-05-03T14:00:00-07:00

Is laughing at Attorney General Sessions a crime?
To the Point 2017-05-03T15:00:00-07:00

Björk
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-05-03T10:00:00-07:00

Michelle Obama, LA 2024, Vespertine
Design and Architecture 2017-05-03T09:00:00-07:00

Hazel English: Fix
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-03T09:00:00-07:00

The latest on the battle to kill Obamacare
To the Point 2017-05-02T15:00:00-07:00

Future of the Palestinians as Trump welcomes Abbas
To the Point 2017-05-02T14:00:00-07:00

Gay conversion therapy persists in California, despite SCOTUS ban
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-05-02T12:00:00-07:00

Trump invites Duterte to White House sparking controversy
To the Point 2017-05-02T10:00:00-07:00

Nikki Lane
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-05-02T09:00:00-07:00

Neil Frances: Dumb Love
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-02T09:00:00-07:00

Free speech and the ideological fight for college campuses
To the Point 2017-05-01T14:00:00-07:00

What do anti-Trump protests accomplish?
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-05-01T12:00:00-07:00

Timothy Seth Avett as Darling: Disappointing You
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-01T09:00:00-07:00

Kitty Green on her unconventional documentary 'Casting JonBenet'
The Business 2017-05-01T09:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Bo Leibowitz 2017-04-30T09:00:00-07:00

No one knew governing could be so hard
Left, Right & Center 2017-04-29T09:00:00-07:00

The great tasting menu debate, cast iron skillets, grapeless wine
Good Food 2017-04-29T00:00:00-07:00

Climate change as told by one tree
To the Point 2017-04-28T15:00:00-07:00

Trump's first 100 days: Effective policy or political theater?
To the Point 2017-04-28T14:00:00-07:00

What Trump's first 100 days does to the planet
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-04-28T12:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE