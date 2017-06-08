ON AIR


Accusations of lying fly between James Comey and White House

June 8, 2017 • 8:00 PM PT




June 8, 2017 • 8:00 PM PT

Photo: Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2017. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)

Will President Trump be investigated for obstruction of justice? 18 MIN, 54 SEC

During his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, former FBI Director James Comey accused President Trump and other White House officials of lying when they said the FBI was in disarray and its staff lost confidence in him. Trump’s lawyer said Comey was wrong -- that the president never asked for his loyalty, and never asked him to back off the investigation into former NSA director Michael Flynn.

Guests:
Reid Wilson, The Hill (@PoliticsReid)
Emily Bazelon, New York Times magazine / Yale Law School (@EmilyBazelon)
Adam Belmar, Republican Strategist and Partner at EFB Advocacy (@AdamBelmar)

More:
James Comey’s Testimony: ‘Comey Was Playing Chess’

Uber executive fired after revelations that he shared a rape victim's medical records 8 MIN, 7 SEC

Uber’s President of Business in the Asia Pacific, Eric Alexander was fired Tuesday after reports surfaced that he had obtained the medical records of a woman who was raped by an Uber driver in India. The company also announced it had recently fired 20 other employees.

Guests:
Xeni Jardin, BoingBoing.net (@xeni)

How the Comey hearing played on different media outlets 11 MIN, 46 SEC

The cable networks were all airing James Comey’s hearing live, but they built completely different narratives about the Comey-Russia story. One exonerates the president, while the other sees him as a liar who obstructed justice.

Guests:
Hadas Gold, Politico (@Hadas_Gold)
Brian Rosenwald, University of Pennsylvania

More:
How cable news networks reacted to Comey’s hearing

California's nut harvest attracts organized crime 9 MIN, 43 SEC

Ten million dollars worth of almonds, pistachios and walnuts has been stolen in California over the last four years. Law enforcement says a criminal group in LA is behind the thefts. They’re called Armenian Power, and they’re linked to a broad Russian organized crime network.

Guests:
Peter Vigneron, Outside Magazine (@petervigneron)

More:
"The Curious Case of the Disappearing Nuts"




