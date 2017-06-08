Accusations of lying fly between James Comey and White House

During his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, former FBI Director James Comey accused President Trump and other White House officials of lying when they said the FBI was in disarray and its staff lost confidence in him. Trump’s lawyer said Comey was wrong -- that the president never asked for his loyalty, and never asked him to back off the investigation into former NSA director Michael Flynn.

Guests:

Reid Wilson, The Hill (@PoliticsReid)

Emily Bazelon, New York Times magazine / Yale Law School (@EmilyBazelon)

Adam Belmar, Republican Strategist and Partner at EFB Advocacy (@AdamBelmar)

