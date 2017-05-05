AHCA: A Republican 'victory' that might not last

With some help from the President, House Republicans have shown they can pass a bill, but the GOP still hasn't shown it can govern. Some Congressmen who voted to repeal and replace Obamacare didn't have time to read the measure. Some senators say they'll start over from scratch. Nobody knows what the House bill would cost or how many people would lose health insurance. It is clear that tax breaks would go to the wealthy. Democrats are already targeting Republicans for next year's mid-term elections. How confident should they be?