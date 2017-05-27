Album Preview: Benjamin Booker ‘Witness’

While the 27-year-old songwriter has, in the past, brushed off any conscious intent to conjure a retro sound (“I was just a music lover who wondered what it would sound like if Otis Redding strapped on a guitar and played in a punk band,” he told NPR in 2015), his slate of collaborators on Witness is telling. Producer Sam Cohen recently completed a dark reworking of ’60s hits for the Man In The High Castle companion album, Resistance Radio, while engineer Shawn Everett won a Grammy for his work with Alabama Shakes, Booker’s fellow purveyors of revived — not replicated — soul music. And, of course, there’s Staples, whose vital presence summons not just the sound but the moral compass of the civil rights movement — something, Booker suggests, this country needs now as much as ever.

Traveling alone, especially in a place where the language is unfamiliar, gives a person a lot of time to become intimately acquainted with his own habits of thought — for better or worse. Across Witness, we hear Booker embroiled in that process, his narrator analyzing his own inaction, his skepticism, his tendency to push away from relationships. “Listen, I just need some time / I don’t ever get this far / By now I’m always gone,” he rasps in a vulnerable moment in “Truth Is Heavy,” the closest thing to a love song on a record that’s constantly asserting its narrator’s alienation. That’s especially the case in “The Slow Drag Under,” where Booker’s voice sinks to a hoarse whisper as he channels paranoid thoughts that try to pull their victim below the surface. The struggle to stay afloat is a lyrical motif Booker returns to again and again: He’s less interested in how Mahalia got over, as he sings in “Overtime,” than in how to keep from going under.

In his essay, Booker recalls realizing that for much of his life, even growing up in the South, he’d convinced himself he could “outsmart racism.” But as he processed Trayvon Martin’s death, he’d begun to feel fear for his safety in a society that disproportionately harms black bodies — and, at the same time, frustration at his own “lack of effort to do anything about it.” In Witness’ final track, “All Was Well,” Booker seems to come back to those epiphanies: “Built around the truth to keep it secret / Made excuses all my life until I just believed it / Believed that all was well.” In resolving to make a change — “If I have my way / I’ll tear this building down” — he could just as easily be alluding to the edifices of his own mindset as to harmful social structures. So, yes, Benjamin Booker has examined his own civilization, and he’s found it wanting. But it’s clear that, along the way, he’s been examining himself.

Neil Krug

By Rachel Horn