Amazon and the retail revolution

June 29, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT
June 29, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT

Retail in America is undergoing a revolution. As consumers turn to e-commerce to buy everything from diapers to appliances, big box stores are becoming obsolete. Macy's, JC Penney and RadioShack are cutting thousands of retail jobs across the country. That's good news for Amazon, and other online retailers, but bad news for brick-and-mortar stores and shopping malls that are slowly vanishing from America's landscape. Cashiers and salespeople outnumber the manufacturing and coal workers we hear so much about. How will traditional retailers - and the thousands who work for them - stay alive in the time of Amazon?

