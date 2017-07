Chris Arnade grew up in what he now calls "The Front Row." With a PhD in physics from Johns Hopkins University, he joined Salomon Brothers. But five years ago, in his late 40s, he finally rejected Wall Street values. He took a buyout from Citigroup, and moved his family from Manhattan to upstate New York. Now he's a photo-journalist who travels the country in a 10 year old Honda with a mattress in back… visiting, photographing and talking with folks from "the Back Row."